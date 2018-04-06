Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla criticised Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla today criticised against the statement of Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif that Bollywood star Salman Khan was imprisoned for five years in a blackbuck poaching case, as he hails from the minority community.

She said that the Pakistan foreign minister has no business in India’s internal affairs. Heptulla told. That in this country, individuals irrespective of religion, caste and creed, are punished on the basis of the crimes committed by them and there is no discrimination based on “minority” or “majority” as stated by the Pakistan minister.

If the actor made an offense, he has to pay for the deed, Heptulla added. “India has her own Constitution, laws and can solve its own problem,” she told newsmen at Raj Bhavan here. Her reaction came after Khwaja Asif had reportedly told a Pakistan TV news channel yesterday that Salman was imprisoned to five years in jail by a Jodhpur court as he came from the minority community.

“Pak has no right to interfere in the country’s internal affairs. We can take care of our problems and we have proper constitution and laws,” Heptulla said.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and fined Rs 10,000 by a Jodhpur court, a punishment of killing of two blackbucks near Jodhpur in October 1998, during he and a group of other actors were in Rajasthan for the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.