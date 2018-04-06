Massive fight between Chinese nationals and Pakistani policemen: Watch Viral Video

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a massive fight between Chinese nationals and Pakistani policemen at one of the sites of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC. The brawl, which soon became a free-for-all, broke out earlier this week in Khanewal in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The scuffle resulted in the Chinese nationals thrashing the Pakistani police, who were seen running for cover. Reports in the Pakistani media suggest that the Chinese nationals retaliated after they were bullied by the policemen, who weren’t letting them leave their camp.

The group of Chinese nationals, most of whom are engineers, are in Pakistan to construct a section of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, better known by its acronym CPEC. The Chinese engineers were carrying out construction work of the ‘M4 Motorway’, which is a project within the CPEC umbrella.

According to news agency , Pakistan’s Dawn News reported that a scuffle broke out shortly after a heated argument between the Chinese engineers and the Pakistani policemen after the latter prevented the Chinese workers from leaving their camp.

A video shared by Pakistan’s Dawn News on YouTube shows a handful of Chinese workers thrashing Pakistani policemen and a few locals. The policemen and locals can be seen running for cover. Some of the locals can be seen fleeing in a white coloured sedan. A Chinese worker can also be seen making a video on his mobile phone.