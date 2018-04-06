MS Dhoni and crew back with 2018 version of “CSK Whistle Podu” anthem : Watch Video

Chennai Super Kings are back. The men in yellow are back into the Indian Premier League after a gap of two years. Known for one of the most loyal fanbase in the league, the franchise is back to doing what it does best- entertaining its fans.

The two-times IPL champions released their official anthem ‘Whistle Podu’ for IPL 2018 on Friday. The anthem video stars CSK’s favourite MS Dhoni and his team including Dwyane Bravo, Shane Watson and others.

Dhoni along with his teammates are seen dancing to the tunes of new ‘Whistle Podu’ — the super-hit CSK anthem. CSK uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “The summer we’ve all been waiting for is here. Thala has returned and the yellow army is back. What are you waiting for? #WhistlePodu. #Yellove #SummerIsHere “

Two-time champions Chennai will lock horns against Mumbai in the first match of the eleventh edition of the league on Saturday.