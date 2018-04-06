This Is Why Niveda Thomas Taking Break From Tollywood

Nivetha Thomas made her debut in Nani Gentleman in the direction of Indraganti Mohan Krishna, everyone thought that she will rule Telugu Cinema. Expectedly she had acted in two more super hits in the form of Ninnu Kori and Jai Lava Kusa. After Jai Lava Kusa directed by Bobby, Nivetha didn’t sign any project in Tollywood to everyone’s surprise.

Recently she responded to this on Twitter saying that she was busy with her final semester examinations. She went on to say that she had listened to few scripts in the break and is coming up with an exciting project.

