Offshore earthquake hits Western US state

On the 5th of April 2018, California was hit by an offshore earthquake. Here are the details.

A shallow, moderate earthquake rocked California’s Ventura County coast on Thursday (April 5), the US Geological Survey said, swaying buildings across a wide area including the city of Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the 5.3-magnitude quake, which struck at 12.34 PM (06:04 AM IST Friday), 37 kilometers east-southeast of Santa Rosa Island at a depth of 16.8 kilometers.

READ ALSO: Huge earthquake and tsunami warning

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into “earthquake mode,” pulling crews out of more than 100 stations across the 750-square kilometer region to sweep neighborhoods for damage to key infrastructures, such as roadways and bridges.

Los Angeles police were also making checks of infrastructure and “critical locations,” they said.

National Weather Service officials said there was no threat of a tsunami from the off-shore quake.