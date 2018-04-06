Police arrested couple having sex in car at Gurgaon after the complaint

A man (20) and a woman (25) were arrested by police after the Gurgaon resident complained about them having sex inside a car in early on Wednesday morning. The arrest was on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident.

The complainant explained to police that the duo also abused her when she knocked on the car’s door after being alarmed by the loud noises coming from the vehicle parked outside her house in sector 15 part 2.

“The accused were arrested and a case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station,” said Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police’s public relations officer.

They legal acts were taken under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Kumar said both the accused were swimming in alcohol and that the police also recovered liquor bottles inside the car.

The man, identified as Harsh (20) from Najafgarh, was later sent to judicial custody while his female companion was granted bail, police said.