Quick and simple orange flavored meaty breakfast

No one has ever said that you can only eat particular food items for breakfast. So let’s take it up a notch and try this delicious recipe.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- ORANGE SPICED HAM STEAK
This mouthwatering entree may be short on time, but it’s definitely long on flavor.
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.
INGREDIENTS
1 bone-in fully cooked ham steak (about 1 pound)
1/4 cup orange marmalade
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
1 teaspoon corn syrup
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
READ ALSO: Simple and delicious scramble recipe to start your breakfast
DIRECTIONS
In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, brown ham 3-4 minutes on each side; drain. Return to skillet.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Spoon over ham. Cook, covered until heated through, 1-2 minutes.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
2 ounces cooked ham: 188 calories, 8g fat (4g saturated fat), 51mg cholesterol, 885mg sodium, 16g carbohydrate (14g sugars, 0 fiber), 14g protein.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.