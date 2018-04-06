Quick and simple orange flavored meaty breakfast

No one has ever said that you can only eat particular food items for breakfast. So let’s take it up a notch and try this delicious recipe.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

ORANGE SPICED HAM STEAK

This mouthwatering entree may be short on time, but it’s definitely long on flavor.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS

1 bone-in fully cooked ham steak (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup orange marmalade

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon corn syrup

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, brown ham 3-4 minutes on each side; drain. Return to skillet.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Spoon over ham. Cook, covered until heated through, 1-2 minutes.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

2 ounces cooked ham: 188 calories, 8g fat (4g saturated fat), 51mg cholesterol, 885mg sodium, 16g carbohydrate (14g sugars, 0 fiber), 14g protein.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.