Recipe: How To Make French Fries At Home

French fries are served hot, either soft or crispy, and are generally eaten as part of lunch or dinner or by themselves as a snack, and they commonly appear on the menus of diners, fast food restaurants, pubs, and bars. They are usually salted and, depending on the country, may be served with tomato sauce, ketchup, vinegar, mayonnaise, or other local specialities.

It is all time favourite for all.

Here is how you can make French Fries at home:

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 cup water, or as needed

1 cup vegetable oil for frying

Directions

Slice potatoes into French fries, and place into cold water so they won’t turn brown while you prepare the oil.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. While the oil is heating, sift the flour, garlic salt, onion salt, (regular) salt, and paprika into a large bowl. Gradually stir in enough water so that the mixture can be drizzled from a spoon.

Dip potato slices into the batter one at a time, and place in the hot oil so they are not touching at first. The fries must be placed in the skillet one at a time, or they will clump together. Fry until golden brown and crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels.

