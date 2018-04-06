Have messing up with Salman Khan affected the career of these celebrities?

Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors of the Hindi film industry and for past few years now, all his movies quite easily enter 100 crore club.

He has pushed the career of many who are the superstar now. Apart from this, he is also Dabangg because if any of celebrity messed up with him, is now off from his or her career.

Aishwarya Rai

Everybody knows about the love of Salman Khan was Aishwarya Rai, but everyone is complacent about their animosity. Since Aishwarya Rai had left Salman Khan, She was a Bollywood actress but despite this, she did not get the work in Bollywood. Their enmity had increased so much that they both did not like to see each other’s face too.

Vivek Oberoi

When Aishwarya left Salman, the close proximity between him and Vivek Oberoi began to grow. At that time, Vivek Oberoi was an emerging star, but when it came to the bad conversation between them, Salman ruined the career of Vivek. Even today, no director wants Vivek Oberoi into his films.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha’s career was touching the heights due to Salman Khan because she started her career with Dabangg with Salman. Her career got attention from this film, but once Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan offered Sonakshi the film Dolly Ki Doli, she refused it and it was a matter of great hurting that Salman Khan felt very bad. Now Salman Khan finally decided not to cast her in his upcoming Dabangg 3 movie.

John Abraham

The hostility of John Abraham and Salman is known. From now on 11 years ago, during 2007 from the Rockstar World Tour, there were some words between John Abraham and him, and after that John Abraham was defeated with his career.

