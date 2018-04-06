Salman Khan’s verdict: Prisoner No 106 in Jodhpur jail cell

And what is the final verdict in the blackbuck poaching case that was on Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s shoulders?

Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks, capping a 20-year case that began with a late night safari outside Jodhpur on the sidelines of a film shoot.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will spend his time in a barracks next to Asaram, the self-styled ‘godman’ facing trial in rape cases.

Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and fined Rs 10, 000 after a local court in Jodhpur convicted him for the killing of two blackbucks, an endangered species of antelope, in Kankani village in October 1998.

“We have made special security arrangements in the jail for Salman Khan,” superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail Vikram Singh said.

Singh said Khan, prisoner number 106, was lodged in “Ward Number 2”.

“He was made to undergo medical tests and has no medical issues. He hasn’t made any demands. We’ll give him jail uniform tomorrow (Friday),” he told a leading news agency.

Singh said the 52-year-old actor will be lodged in a barracks next to Asaram’s in the security ward and will not share it with anyone. There are only two barracks in the security ward and each of them is occupied by prisoners, who need to be kept away from other prisoners.

Asaram is in Jodhpur jail since August 3, 2013, after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Officials said Khan will be treated like any other prisoner and has to follow the jail schedule. The Bajrangi Bhaijan actor will sleep on the floor and get a ceiling fan to beat the heat, they added. The maximum temperature in Jodhpur on Thursday was about 40 degrees Celsius.