Sexual assault complaint filed against Film producer

A sexual assault report has been filed against Sandeep Singh, the producer of Sarbjit who is Omung Kumar’s business partner as well.

Sandeep who has worked as a co-producer of films like ‘Sarbjit’ and ‘Bhumi’, has allegedly been accused of assaulting a minor boy from Switzerland.

Both were staying at a hotel in Mauritius. The minor had visited Mauritius on a holiday with his family while the 37-year-old producer had gone there to look for filmmaking locations. The incident happened on March 29, 2018.

It is reported that the Bollywood producer had visited the island nation in the Indian Ocean to scout for locations for movies. He apparently befriended the boy at the hotel’s beach and talked about movies and music while walking along the beach.

Later, both are said to have gone to Singh’s room where he forced the boy into the act. Somehow, the lad managed to escape and narrated the incident to his father who rushed to the hotel reception but there was no security staff around.

While the father is said to have tried to apprise the staff at the premises, they apparently didn’t seem too interested in the incident. Singh reportedly left the hotel soon afterwards.

The victim’s father is said to have stated in the report, which is available online, that the incident took place on March 29 between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm in Room 221 at the Beachcomber Family Hotel, Troux aux Biches, Mauritius. Singh is said to have flown out on March 30, by an Air Mauritius flight at about 9.30 pm.

Also Read:Bollywood bad boy-tough guy’s off-screen cinematic life