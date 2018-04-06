shahid-afridi-once-again-creates-controversy-by-criticising-the-ipl

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who has been in the news for his statements about Jammu and Kashmir, has once again found himself in controversy by criticising the Indian Premier League. Afridi has been at the receiving end after he said that he will not play in the IPL even if he is invited.

According to Afridi, PSL is the biggest cricket league and he firmly believes that it will one day surpass IPL. The former captain of Pakistan also added that he never enjoyed playing in the IPL and is not ready to play in it even if they call him. “Even if they call me, I won’t go to the IPL. My PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don’t have any need for the IPL. I’m not interested in it and never was,” he said.

However, fans of IPL has not taken these comments lightly and are attacking the cricketer in the social media platform. Earlier, Afridi’s comments about Jammu and Kashmir evoked widespread protest across India with many prominent figures criticising the cricketer for his provoking comments.