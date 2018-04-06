Shocking!!! Over 240 Chinese policemen died in last year due to this reason

Two out of every three policemen in China who died in line of duty did not go down fighting criminals, instead they succumbed to overwork, according to the country’s ministry of public security.

What is more shocking is that the average age of all policemen who died at work last year was 43.5 years, half the average lifespan in China, the ministry said.

In 2017, 361 Chinese public security personnel died on duty. Out of them, 246 passed away due to overwork, it said.

The ministry admitted that overwork was an issue of major concern because frontline policemen work 13 to 15 hours a day, according to its own research. As a welfare measure, the Chinese ministry said it has increased pensions to families of policemen and upgraded their insurance packages. It also highlighted the importance of using more scientific and technological tools to lower the workload of officers.