The Delhi H.C seeks a response from Pranab Mukherjee on a plea of ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’ portion deletion

The Delhi High Court Friday in a stay for the response from former President Pranab Mukherjee on a plea for the deletion of some portions of his 2016 book – ‘‘Turbulent Years 1980-1996?, for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Justice Pratibha M Singh put a notice to the former President and listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.

The written paper in the trial court was filed by a social worker — U C Pandey — and a group of lawyers objecting to certain references in the book referring the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. They had contended that it allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/06/jammu-kashmir-horror-terrorists-abducts-youth-and-father.html

The counsel appearing for the plaintiffs, argued that the lower court wrongly dismissed the suit on the ground that there was no cause of action.

He contended before the high court that there was cause of action when the book was published and also after September 5, 2016, when the two-month notice issued by the plaintiffs for deletion of portions of the book had expired.

The plaintiffs’ advocates had claimed before the trial court that a civil suit can be filed against the President during his tenure in respect of any act done by him in his “personal capacity.”