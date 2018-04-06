These are the things that men notice first when they meet a woman

1. Smile:

Many men agree that there is nothing more beautiful than a smiling woman. Even if her teeth are hiding or visible, it’s a winning combination.

One study showed that men are more attracted to women with no make-up, than a serious woman with a ton of make up. So, dear ladies, a smile on your face and the whole world is yours!

2. Clothes:

Many women are mistaken when they think that men like short skirts and deep dress. True, men will always turn to a woman who is so dressed, but they want a more mysterious woman next to herself.

A man will be attracted by a woman who is not overly exposed and the one who just gives him a glimpse of what her body looks like. Do not forget that the male genus likes the element of surprise. So, the dose of mystery is always appealing.

Also Read : Is Sunny Leone an assault on city’s culture?

3. Keeping it Up:

Keeping the body in shape talks a lot about a woman. If you are cramped, you often look in the floor and have lowered shoulders, you will work older and more tired.

On the other hand, if you walk upright and hold a high-pitched head, you will work more self-confident, and men are known to love self-confident women.

It does not matter if you have high heels or shoes on your feet, it’s important to walk safely and upright. Because only such a woman acts as if she knows what she wants and attracts the attention of men. In addition, women who have the right posture look even slimmer.

4. Speech:

Women who are laughing and who are talking buzz, men are not at all attractive. This was confirmed by research that revealed that men are more attractive to women who speak less and deeper.

They find that such voices are more sensible and attractive. So, instead of loudly yelling and speaking with a tall tone, hugger and try to speak in a deeper tone. This is the so-called seductive voice that men simply can not quit.

5. Self-confidence:

It’s self-confidence when you know that you are special with all your defects and virtues. These are women for whom men will say they have “something”. Confidence is not acquired overnight, but it is possible to find it. It only takes time.