Trolls on Photoshopped Manushi Chhillar’s Picture

Recently a magazine shared their cover photo featuring the Miss World and it didn’t go down well with the netizens as they accused it of being ‘photoshopped’.
Take a look at the cover photo:
She’s a girl on a mission. Manushi Chhillar has not only brought the Miss World crown back home, but also showed us that a beauty queen can be relatable. @manushi_chhillar wearing @missoni dress and earrings. Ring by @hermes Story by @neenaharidas Photography by @anushkam Concept by @sureenadalal Styling by @ujjwalaraut Fashion assistant @sneham.choudhary Hair and makeup by @eltonjfernandez from @inega.in
People have raised questions to the magazine accusing them of editing the photo beyond its requirement causing it to look different.
