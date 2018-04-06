Yogi government transfers higher officers for the second time

Yet again Yogi Adityanath’s government has transferred the higher officials. Here are the details.

In an administrative reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has on Friday transferred 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.

READ ALSO: Dalit BJP Lawmaker Complains To PM Modi against Yogi Adityanath

Earlier on March 18, at least 43 IPS officers were transferred by the state government.

The 43 officers include five commissioners and District Magistrates (DM) of 17 districts including Gorakhpur DM Rajiv Rautela.