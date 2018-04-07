15-year-old girl dies, several hospitalized after eating food at Madrasa

A girl died on Friday after allegedly consuming food at Madrasa in Telangana’s Nizamabad city.The deceased Sumaiya was studying in Jamia Safia Madrasa located in Mallepally.

13 other students also fell ill after consuming the food at the Madrasa and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North Division, “The 15-year-old girl complained of vomiting and motions following which she was immediately shifted to the local hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead”.

“Later in the day, 13 more girls complained of the same and were shifted to Nizamabad Government Hospital. All the 13 minor girls are currently stable and undergoing treatment,” ACP added.

A case has been registered and further probe is on in the matter.