1st dish of “My Candle Light Dinner” from Actor Anoop Menon served for well-wishers

After a sabbatical of 4 years, Anoop Menon is back with a new film in his portfolio- ‘My Candle Light Dinners’.

New face Hanna, Mia, and Anoop Menon himself are acting in the film.

The love triangle story represents Anoop Menon in a different character light, with directors Lal Jose, Shyama Prasad, and Dileesh Pothen is acting in it too.

The official teaser of the film is brought to the viewers by East Coast on its official YouTube channel.

After Suresh Gopi’s ‘Daffodils’, ‘My Candle Light Dinners’ is written by Anoop Menon; directed by Sooraj Thomas. The film is produced by Noble Jose.

The music is done by M. Jayachandran, and the lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed and Zian Sreekanth which will be sung by Vijay Yesudas.; and will be released by East Coast Audios.

New generation heartthrob Dulquer Salman too posted the teaser on his Facebook page.

The film will be released in July 2018.