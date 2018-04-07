A saucy side dish to you simple delicious breakfast

Want a flavorful side dish for your breakfast? Something to go with your pancakes or French toast? Then check out this recipe.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

EASY HOMEMADE CHUNKY APPLESAUCE

Here’s a comforting, home-style treat that never loses its appeal. Dish up big bowlfuls and wait for the smiles!

INGREDIENTS

7 medium McIntosh, Empire or other apples (about 1 kg)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Peel, core and cut each apple into eight wedges. Cut each wedge crosswise in half; place in a large saucepan. Add remaining ingredients.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15-20 minutes or until desired consistency, stirring occasionally.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

3/4 cup: 139 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 0 sodium, 36g carbohydrate (33g sugars, 2g fiber), 0 protein.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.