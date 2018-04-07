See the whooping amount Tamannaah get paid for 10 mints in IPL

Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia too will be seen performing at the opening ceremony of Indian Premiere League (IPL) season 11 which begins from April 7, 2018 in Mumbai.

Did you know how much fee she’s charging for her performance at IPL 218 opening ceremony?

It is Shocking that the actress has charged whopping sum of Rs 50 lakh for her performance which won’t exceed the time limit of 10 minutes. Recent report says that she’s been paid Rs 50 lakh for her performance in the opening act of IPL 2018, in which she will be seen matching steps with none other than Prabhudheva. They’re supposed to perform on a medley of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada songs.

The Baahubali actress will be seen grooving to the beats of songs like Kaara Atakaara, Sampige, Pinga, Swing Zara etc.

