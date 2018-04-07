This Bollywood actress hide her face when came to meet Salman in jail

After the verdict in Salman Khan’s much-hyped black-buck poaching case, his one of the close friends Preity Zinta reached Jodhpur jail covering her face.

Earlier, Salman Khan was convicted for five years in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and he got bail after two days in jail.

Also Read: Little girl cries over Salman getting convicted, says, ‘I will not eat and will not go to school’ – Watch Viral Video

In the visuals, Preity Zinta is seen covering her face with a white hat. According to some reports, Preity Zinta was let inside the jail directly, whereas, if a common man comes to meet a prisoner, the person is asked to wait for hours.

Preity Zinta also met Salman Khan’s sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma and offered her support to them in the difficult times.