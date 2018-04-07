Check out Bollywood stars that Salman Khan slapped

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is also known for her anger issue and he is all time favorite for controversies because of his anger issue.

Salman Khan gets angry very quickly and he does anything in intrusions. Because of this anger, Salman Khan has slapped many stars. This article will tell you about the stars that Salman Khan slapped.

Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan has slapped Aishwarya Rai too. The reason for slapping Aishwarya Rai was to suspect Salman Khan. Salman Khan suspected that Aishwarya Rai is having an affair with Shahrukh Khan. Because of which he slapped Aishwarya Rai.

Also Read: BREAKING NEWS! SALMAN KHAN’S VERDICT ANNOUNCED

Subhash Ghai

Salman Khan has also slapped Subhash Ghai in front of everyone. The reason for this was that Aishwarya Rai’s work in her movie Taal. When Aishwarya Rai was shooting the film, then his affair was going on with Salman Khan. Salman wanted Aishwarya not to work in Subhash Ghai’s film. But Aishwarya did not listen to Salman Khan and started shooting for the film. Angered Salman slapped Subhash Ghai.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has slapped by Salman Khan in a restaurant. Then Salman Khan did not know about Ranbir Kapoor that he is the son of Rishi Kapoor. After that, Salman apologized to Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s affair were also in the limelight. Salman Khan has also slapped Katrina Kaif in front of everyone because of her anger.

Source: Liveurlifehere