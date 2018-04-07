Bollywood veteran actor Raj Kishore passes away, Twitter comments

Bollywood once again bids goodbye to their veteran actor Raj Kishor. Here are the details.

Actor Raj Kishore, who played the role of one of the prisoners in Ramesh Sippy-directed Sholay, died on Thursday. He was 85.”He was keeping unwell, had some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He had suffered a heart attack a few days back. He passed away late last night at his residence in Goregaon,” said actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA).

The funeral took place at Aarey Crematorium on Friday morning, he said.

The actor is most recognized for his role in the iconic film Sholay. Raj Kishore was seen essaying one of the prisoners in the film.

Not just Sholay, Raj Kishore also has a number of other hit films to his credit. Some of these include the likes of Padosan, Deewar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Ram Aur Shyam, Bombay To Goa, Karan Arjun and others.

He is survived by a wife and a son.

Some fans took to Twitter to condole the actor’s death.