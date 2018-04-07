This is a breaking news. Salman Khan’s verdict announced.

Fans are happy for the Bollywood bad boy tough guy Salman Khan who was granted bail.

READ ALSO: Has Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan’s bail plea pushed back yet again?

Salman Khan was granted bail in the blackbuck poaching case with a bond of Rs. 50,000.

Salman Khan is asked to appear before the Court for his next hearing on the 7th of May, and cannot leave the country without permission.

Salman Khan is to walk free by 5-6 PM.

Further details awaiting.