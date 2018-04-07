career of anushka sharma going to glitter with the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award

Anushka Sharma’s career going to be glitter with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards, a notable film award granting for the achievement in film industry.

Apart from acting, Anushka is one of the few actresses, who are also a successful Bollywood producer and career in film acting. Along with her brother Karnesh Sharma, she has backed films like the critically-acclaimed ‘NH10’, ‘Phillauri’ and the recently-released ‘Pari’.

Anushka has always in a run to make movies that are contextually valued and those which promote fresh talent. Recognizing this contribution to Indian cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation has decided to honor her with the award.

There are rumors that the actress will be producing three more films under her banner. Interestingly, her last film ‘Pari’ is also going to be remade in Tamil. According to sources, ‘Pari’ claimed with lots of appreciation from the audiences because of its script and the Anushka’s willingness to take a risk and back content that was aimed at clarifying the horror genre in India