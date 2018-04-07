Congress files complaint against RSS leader

Dakshina Kannada District CongressCommittee (DCC) on Saturday filed a complaint with the election commission against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly making communally provocative speech at Kairangala in Mangaluru constituency on April 4.

DCC president K Harish Kumar stated in the complaint that the RSS leader has violated the model code of conduct.

“RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has delivered a communally provocative speech that would trigger hatred between Hindus and Muslims at Amrithadhare Gaushala in Kairangala. Though the model code of conduct is in force from March 27 in the state, Bhat has delivered a speech. He has been working for BJP and several criminal cases are pending against him for hurting the religious sentiments. By delivering provocative speech, he has violated the bail conditions. Moreover, his acts are creating disturbance for harmony in Dakshina Kannada, which is a communally sensitive district. Hence, legal action may be initiated against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat,” DCC president urged the election commission.