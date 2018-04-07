Congress leader joins BJP in morning, returns in evening for attending Congress Committee

A party leader quitting one party to join another in the morning and later returning in evening is a classic case.

Sundara Devinagara, secretary of Panemangaluru Block Congress in Bantwal constituency,Mangaluru had quit Congress to join BJP in the morning on Saturday. BJP leader U Rajesh Naik, who will be contesting against minister B Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, received Sundara by handing over a party flag at a function in B C Road.

Also Read : Congress files complaint against RSS leader

However, few hours after Sundara joining BJP, another programme was organized by the Congress in Mani to bring him back to the party fold. Hence, Sundara returned to Congress by evening.

Congress leaders including Prakash Shetty Thumbe welcomed Sundara at a programme organized by the party Mani area committee.