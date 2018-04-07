CWG 2018 : Sathish Sivalingam wins India’s third Gold medal

Sathish Sivalingam brought India yet another medal in weightlifting after winning Gold in the men’s 77kg event. This is India’s third gold medal and fifth medal overall at the Games so far. All five medals have come in weightlifting.

He lifted a combined total of 317 kg (144 snatch and 173 clean and jerk) to beat England’s Jack Oliver, who won silver. Sathish becomes the first ever male Indian weightlifter to win Gold in two different editions of the Commonwealth Games.