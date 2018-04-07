Director Fazil reveals secret about Mohanlal

Mohanlal made his debut as a villain in Manjil Virinja Pookal. Interestingly, it was also the debut movie of director Fazil.

Legendary director Fazil has made some amazing movies with Mohanlal like Manichitrathazhu, Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu, Harikrishnans etc. In a recent interview, the director shared some of his thought about Mohanlal the actor.

The director who has an experience of 35 years in cinema said, “An actor should have various facets. He should have both good and bad traits.

He should be intelligent, hardworking, determined, humble, artistic, friendly, have a good taste for music. While on the negative side, he should be able to at least recognize a thief and treat him accordingly.

what makes Mohanlal different from the others is he has an excess of all these traits.

Out of my 20 movies in Malayalam, 9 of them had Mohanlal. We have a great bonding. When casting for the role of antagonist in Manjil Virinja Pookal, I wanted someone who is innocent and genuine.

That is when Mohanlal walked in with a ladies umbrella and walking shyly. After watching his performance I gave him 90 marks and decided to cast him.

