Dubai workers in threat of diseases such as Diabetes, skin diseases

Workers in Dubai suffering diseases such as diabetes, fungal infection, hypertension, poor vision and other orthopaedic disorders.

According to the Medical experts, volunteers and workers at the Aster Volunteers mega medical camp, organised ahead of the World Health Day, revealed lack of awareness as the main reason for origin and spread of diseases among blue-collared workers.

Over 20 doctors screened workers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal along with 25 paramedics from Aster Hospital Mankhool, Aster and Access Clinics, Aster Pharmacy and Medicare Hospitals which are cooperated in the ‘Mega Medical and Wellness Camp’ was organised at the Dubai Investment Real Estate labor accommodation in Jebel Ali for 1,420 low-income workers on Friday.

Dermatologist Dr Rajesh Kumar said: “Fungal infections and allergies are very common among blue-collared workers. The allergies are caused by occupation-related ailments, such as exposure to dust and chemicals. Workers must be encouraged to take care of their health.”

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Unlike regular health camps, the mega camp also hosted a variety of super speciality doctors, including ophthalmology, dermatology, pulmonology and gastroenterology.”

He added: “The purpose of this event is also to identify and meet the health and wellness requirements of low-income workers who are often not able to access basic healthcare facilities while struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families back home,” he said. “We are looking to organise another one of these camps in another six months.”

Several laborers who attended the camp said that they can’t find any time to consult a doctor. Pakistan national Azhar Abbas, a carpenter, said: “I wake up coughing heavily every morning and off late my eyesight is very poor. I think the camp is a great idea and workers should visit a doctor at least once in six months.” Another worker Chinnaiah Gola, a foreman said: “These kinds of events are perfect for raising awareness.”