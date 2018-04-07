Facebook to add this exciting WhatsApp feature in Messenger

Facebook company soon introduce the ‘unsend’ button, similar to the one in the instant messaging app WhatsApp, in Facebook Messenger.

The new feature is likely to work the same way as it works in Facebook-owned WhatsApp. This means it will allow users to recall sent messages.

Facebook told TechCrunch in a statement, “We have discussed this feature several times. And people using our secret message feature in the encrypted version of Messenger have the ability to set a timer — and have their messages automatically deleted. We will now be making a broader delete message feature available. This may take some time. And until this feature is ready, we will no longer be deleting any executives’ messages. We should have done this sooner — and we’re sorry that we did not.”

Earlier this week, Facebook came in another eye of storm after a report in TechCrunch that said that the company removed some old Zuckerberg’s messages from recipient’s inboxes. Quoting sources, the report said, “…old Facebook messages they received from Zuckerberg have disappeared from their Facebook inboxes, while their own replies to him conspicuously remain.”