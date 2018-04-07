FIR against Jignesh Mevani over ‘disrupt PM Modi’s rally’

A complaint has been lodged against Gujarat MLA and dalit leader Jignesh Mevani for allegedly inciting violence in his speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police have registered an FIR acting on a complaint by BJP’s Chitradurga district president K S Naveen. The saffron party has lodged another complaint with the Election Commission over Mevani’s remarks.

Also Read : When BJP is the largest single party in the world, this is the growth from 1980 to 2018

During a press meet in Chitradurga, Mevani urged the youth of Karnataka to create ruckus at the Prime Minister’s rallies as a mark of protest against Modi’s failure to provide two crore jobs, as he had promised during the 2014 poll campaign.

“Biggest role of Karnataka’s youth should be to enter PM’s campaign program in Bengaluru on 15th, hurl chairs in the air and disrupt it, then ask him what happened to 2 crore jobs?” Mevani said.

The dalit leader went on to say that if PM Modi can’t answer, he should retire and go to the Himalayas.