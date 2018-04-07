First look of Samantha Akkineni from much-awaited Mahanati: See Pic

Samantha Akkineni’s first look as Madhuravani from Mahanati is out and it is every bit impressive. The look was revealed on the film’s official handle on Instagram and the actress looks the part. In the poster, she is said to be a BA Gold Medalist and while revealing her look, the makers shared, “Meet Madhuravani, our most loved character. Here’s @samantharuthprabhu, bringing back the glory of the 1980s. Come witness her on May 9th. #Mahanati #NadigaiyarThilagam #May9Worldwide #Madhurava (sic).”

Mahanati will tell the story of the life of iconic actor Savitri who was one of the biggest female stars in South Indian cinema in 60s. Produced by Swapna Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, Mahanati has a stellar star cast which includes Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu and Bhanu Priya among many others. Mahanati will portray the life of Savitri and will showcase the rise and fall of the yesteryear actor who was married to Gemini Ganesan.

I hope I deliver ? https://t.co/hAfufre2Rx — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 6, 2018

Mahanati is one of the most awaited for films in South Indian cinema since it will portray the life of an iconic actress – Savitri – who has acted in all four South Indian languages, majorly in Telugu and Tamil. Having acted alongside many top stars of her times like Akkineni Nageswar Rao, N.T.Rama Rao and Gemini Ganesan among many others.

