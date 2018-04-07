Here is how Divyanka Tripathi reacted when a fan asked her to act in movies

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is absolutely adored by her fans and her Twitter and Instagram feed is filled with fan comments who cannot get enough of her. Not just TV shows, many hope to see her star in a Bollywood film opposite a superstar. They think she is too good to stay restricted to the TV world. Well, recently a fan asked her if she had plans of venturing into the word of cinema. The actress gave an epic response to her fan and even told him to approach the filmmakers!

Hai na! ? You should tweet the same to some film makers then! Mera kaam bhi ho jayega!? https://t.co/G59W5aI8Ya — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 6, 2018

