See the hot and beautiful wives of Indian Billionaires

The richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is all set to mary Shloka Mehta this year who is a daughter of a diamond merchant. See beautiful wives of Indian billionaires who are helping their husbands in running their businesses while staying glamorous.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the wife of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. His net worth is 3,940 Million USD (approximately Rs 2 Lakh 56 thousand crores)

Avanti Birla

Yashovardhan Birla met Avanti during college days. yash was in Sydnhem college whereas Avanti was in Jaihind college. They saw each other and started dating and hence got married.

Gayatri Joshi

Actress and finalist of Femina Miss India Gayatri Joshi tie the knot with real estate tycoon Vikas Oberoi.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha is very beautiful and ultra-glamorous. She is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, son of business tycoon Cyrus S. Poonawalla.

Nirja Birla

Wife of one of the richest man of India Kumar Mangalam Birla. She is the vice-chairperson of Aditya Birla trust.

Tina Ambani

Tina Ambani has been the Bollywood actress of the 80s. His husband Anil Ambani’s net worth is 230 million USD (approximately Rs 15 thousand crores). crores).