Just In: Several dead and many injured after car drives into crowd

A car drove into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, killing several and injuring others, Spiegel Online reported.

Several people have died, possibly even the suspect, a German police spokesperson said. Around 30 others are believed to be injured, according to police.

The DPA news agency said a car had hit bystanders in the western city. Police confirmed there had been casualties but did not immediately say what happened.