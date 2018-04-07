Hot model agrees to marry this poor taxi driver for a shocking reason

The life of Vihaan Patel from Mumbai took a magical turn and shocked everyone. The 27 years old guy had never been married, had no kids, and worked as a taxi driver earning barely enough to fill basic necessities.

One day his luck took a turn and a 23 years old hot Indian model Myra Khatri knocked his door. Actually, he won the Jackpot on Grand Mondial Casino. After netting over ?9,00,00,000, the women of Mumbai now found Vihaan irresistible!

It all happened when Vihaan was browsing Facebook on his break.

Also Read: Keralite driver in Dubai hits jackpot worth millions

“Vihaan came across an online site giving away 150 free spins. He had nothing to lose so he decided to try his fate. At first, he only won Rs. 9000, so he decided it was his lucky day. He then deposited Rs. 650 for another round of play. What happened 5 spins and 2 minutes later would change his families fate FOREVER.”

After playing his 5th spin, Vihaan won the Progressive Jackpot at Grand Mondial Casino, cashing out on ?9,43,49,014 in a matter of 5 seconds. He was now a rich man. He said, Despite folk’s concerns about Myra’s motives, Vihaan remains unfazed.