Mogadishu explosions caused the lose of six lives, wounded many

Six persons including two soldiers have lost their lives and several others wounded in two separate explosions in Mogadishu.

The police and witnesses stated on Friday the first explosion happened at a checkpoint along the road near the airport in Mogadishu after the vehicle had been noticed by the security officers moving the checkpoint. The sudden blast caused the injuryof three soldiers, a bomber died,eventually.

“The second blast occurred an hour later at another checkpoint in Sei piano in Hodan district-west of Mogadishu- a few minutes after Friday prayers,” said a police officer who declined to be named.

Two soldiers were killed after the security forces killed three militants who had slipped through the checkpoint with vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

Internal Security spokesman Abdiaziz Ali Ibrahim reported that security forces managed to destroy the deadly attack by the threat extremists.

Mr. Ibrahim said the security officers attempted hard to stop the suicide bomber but noted that the vehicle exploded after the security forces obstructed it from entering the road to the airport.