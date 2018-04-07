North Korea on Saturday addressed former South Korean President Park Geun-hye a “traitor” responsible for “extra-large hideous corruption”, first reaction to the imprisoned Park to 24 years on corruption charges.

The insults narrated by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency published a day after the Seoul Central District Court intercepted Park guilty on a variety of charges, comprising abusing her power and taking tens and millions of dollars from companies in bribes and through extortion, charges that would be enough for the lifelong imprisonment. She had been under arrest since March last year.

North Korea agreed to execute Park and her spy chief, last year of June, accusing them of preparing ways to assassinate the North’s supreme leadership, an allegation the South’s National Intelligence Service refused.

Millions of South Koreans protested for Park’s ouster before an opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach her in December 2016. Park was formally removed from office and arrested in March last year. She mentioned her trial political revenge and declined to attend court sessions after the proper legal formalities.

Thousands of pro-Park supporters angrily but peacefully marched near Seoul’s presidential palace on Saturday, protesting South Korean and US flags and denouncing the court’s verdict as “judicial murder”.