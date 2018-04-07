Priya Varrier in Dubai for the first time and this is how her fans reacted – Watch Video

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof meets their fans in Dubai. They became stars after a teaser of their debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral on the Web.

“Nothing has changed. We have been more busy after the teaser has released. We are enjoying the new found fame,” Priya and Roshan, who both announced they are single, said in Dubai on Friday. They were in town to take a tour of the Medeor Hospital in Bur Dubai.

Their debut movie, a school based rom-com, will release in September, said Omar Lulu, director. It will simultaneously be released in Bollywood, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, he said. Priya and Roshan have not signed any new movies although there were rumours that she was signed opposite Ranveer Singh and Tamil actor Suriya.

Also Read : South Indian Handsome Actor Joins With Internet Wink Girl- Priya Prakash

“I am getting interesting offers. I will consider them after my debut movie is released,” Priya said.

The two youngsters are fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Priya, who has over 5 million followers on Instagram, said she is more careful about posting on social media after her meteoric rise to fame.

Video : Khaleej Times