Rahul Gandhi hits out at Amit Shah over ‘animal’ remark

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah for his remarks on the opposition parties during his speech at BJP’s 38th Foundation Day.

Gandhi condemned Shah’s remarks and called it a ‘disrespectful statement’. He further said, “We don’t take what Amit Shah says with too much seriousness.” Amit Shah while addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai equated the opposition parties with snakes, mongooses, dogs, bitches and cats.

On Friday, Amit Shah made harsh comments by equating the opposition parties as animals on their attempt to unite as one against the incumbent government ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Shah said, “Ye jo Modi ji ki baadh ayi hai na baadh, iske dar se saap, nevale, kutti, kutte, billi sab ikattha hokar chunaav ladne ka kaam kar rahe hai (Due to Modi Ji’s oncoming flood snakes, mongooses, bitches, dogs and cats have united due to fear and have decided to fight 2019 LS polls together).” His comments were pointed at the efforts being made by various parties like the TRS, the Trinamool Congress and the TDP to get together a coalition to take on the Modi-led BJP in the next general elections.

“Everybody else as far as they are concerned are animals. That’s fine, that is the way they look at the world. It is a disrespectful statement, but we don’t take what Mr Amit Shah says with too much seriousness,” Gandhi said.