Salman Khan granted bail, fans celebrating to the decision

Salman Khan was accused in 1998 blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five imprisonment for killing two blackbucks and fined of Rs 10,000. After the sentence was announced, he was shifted to the Jodhpur Central Jail where he spent the night.

On Friday, his bail plea was reserved till Saturday by the sessions court as it sought a detailed report from the lower court. His bail plea was heard at 10.30 am today and the actor has been granted bail, after much argument.

The industry friends of the actor and his family have been standing strong beside him. Just like they extended their support on social media after the actor was pronounced guilt. After the bail granted, all have expressed their utmost delight.

Mawra Hocane, who is a Pakistani actress and model, had made her Bollywood debut with movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

On Thursday Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawaja M Asif also triggered controversy on the matter by making communal allegations. He said “Salman Khan was subjected to discrimination because he comes from the minority community,” in Geo News’s programme Capital Talk.

“Had he (Salman) belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him,” Geo News quoted Asif as saying.

Salman was on Thursday found guilty of killing the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.