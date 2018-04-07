Sholay Actor dies of heart attack at the age of 85

Raj Kishore, who played the role of one of the prisoners in the cult classic Sholay passed away in the wee hours of Friday at the age of 85. Kishore reportedly suffered a heart attack. His last rites were performed at Aarey Crematorium in Mumbai today morning.

Kishore has worked with Bollywood superstars in movies such as Padosan (1968), Bombay To Goa (1972), Deewar (1975), Karan Arjun (1995), etc. 2018 has been an unfortunate year for the Hindi film industry as it lost Sridevi, Narendra Jha, Shammi aunty. May Raj Kishore’s soul rest in peace.

