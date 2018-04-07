Actress Tamanna wants to get married to this already married actor

Tamanna Bhatia has scattered her beauty all over the Bollywood and south Indian film industry. Tamanna has done many films in Bollywood, which includes films such as Himmatwala and Housefull.

She has also appeared in Prabhas starer Bahubali. Apart from this Tamanna has worked with many big actors.

Also Read: See the whopping amount Tamanna get paid for 10 mints in IPL

In an interview, Tamanna was bombarded with many questions, one of which was whom the actress wants to marry. To which Tamanna immediately replied that she finds the perfect husband image in superstar Mahesh Babu.

Tamanna has worked with Mahesh Babu in the movie Encounter Shankar. Mahesh Babu is already married to actress Namrata Sirodkar and has two lovely kids.