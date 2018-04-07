Tamannaah Bhatia looks So Cute In Recent Photoshoot: See Pics

Recent pics of Tamannaah Bhatia from the latest photo shoot are creating a buzz amongst movie buffs for all the right reasons. In them, she can be seen in an adorable avatar that she carries off like a boss. Her innocent expressions are so cute and it makes fans go crazy.

Tamannaah was last seen in Sketch and received positive reviews for her work. An action-thriller, it featured Vikram as the male protagonist and did decent business at the box office.