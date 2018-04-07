Tamil Nadu Govt launches ‘Amma’ free Wi-Fi hotspot zones

The Tamil Nadu government has launched Amma Free Wi-Fi zones in five cities of the state. The scheme was announced by former CM J. Jayalalithaa in September 2016, with the government then saying the Wi-Fi zones will come up in 50 spots, comprising bus terminals, parks and commercial complexes.

The move was in line with a poll promise made by the AIADMK during Assembly elections that year. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched the initiative on Thursday, an official release said on Friday.

Also Read : Sasikala reveals shocking incidents that led to the hospitalization of Jayalalithaa

As promised in 2016 election manifesto by the AIADMK, the government has launched Wi-Fi zones in five cities. The facility would be free for first 20 minutes every day and Rs10 would be charged per hour thereafter. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has launched the ‘Amma Wi-Fi zones’ through video conferencing facility from the secretariat.

In a release on Friday, the government stated that CM inaugurated the Wi-Fi facility at Labour Statue, Marina, Chennai, Central bus stands, Salem and Tiruchirappalli, Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore and Mattuthavani bus stand, Madurai. The scheme was announced in September 2016 by AIADMK supremo and former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, who promised that Wi-Fi zones would be set up in 50 spots, including big bus terminals, parks and commercial complexes across the state.