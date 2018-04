These are the very famous kids of top Indian cricketers

Their fathers are extremely popular on the field. Fans are loving their wonder shots. These are super-adorable kids of our favorite cricket world stars.

MS Dhoni

MSD’s daughter Ziva is very famous among cricket fans. Her videos are viral on social media.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid’s two sons named Samit and Anvay.

Virender Sehwag

Virender has two sons whose names are Aryavir and Vedant.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has a cute and adorable daughter. The name of her daughter is Aazeen Gambhir.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav and Dona have a lovely daughter named as Sana Ganguly.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has a cute and lovely daughter named as Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin and Anjali have two kids. A beautiful daughter named as Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.