U.S compete to counter Chinese economic aggression: McMaster said

National Security Advisor (NSA) Lt Gen HR McMaster stated the concern that The United States must compete to counter Chinese economic aggression. Mr. McMaster after being the NSA for President Donald Trump for more than a year, marked his exit from the administration on Friday, replaced by former US Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, on Monday.

He released the statement after China said it would take “comprehensive countermeasures” and fight “at any cost” US President Donald Trump’s directive to authorities to consider tariffs on $100-billion worth of Chinese products.

“I am immensely proud of the vital role that the National Security Council (NSC) played in restoring America’s strategic confidence. We helped the President set forth a strategic direction for the US to protect the American people, promote American prosperity, preserve peace through strength, and advance American influence,” Lt. Gen. McMaster said.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/07/breaking-news-india-pakistan-at-a-tie.html

He underlined the US’ “new approach” towards China and North Korea as were meant to ensure maximum protection for the American people.

“Examples include a new approach to North Korea, through maximum pressure on Pyongyang and close coordination with our allies and partners, including China. Our realistic approach toward China recognizes that we must compete to counter China’s economic aggression as we promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Lt. Gen. McMaster said.

“The US and our allies are imposing costs on Russia for its destabilising actions, while leaving the door open for future cooperation, also pushing to defeat the ISIS,” Lt. Gen. McMaster said.

“The US led the defeat of ISIS’s so-called ‘caliphate’, while reinvigorating our Middle-Eastern alliances. In South Asia, we are fighting terrorists in Afghanistan, while holding Pakistan accountable. In Europe, our NATO allies are doing more for our common security—showing that they’ve heeded the President’s challenge,” he said.

“We are taking a firm stand against Iran’s nearly 40-year proxy war against America, as well as its support for terrorist groups and its perpetuation of violence across the Middle East,” he added.