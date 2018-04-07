Virat Kohli promises to roam shirtless after doing this

Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt at the Lord’s remains etched in memory and Virat Kohli will not just relive that iconic act but has agreed to go one better and walk around Oxford Street shirtless, provided India win the 2019 World Cup.

“I can guarantee you now if he wins the World Cup final at Lord’s in 2019. We better got our cameras ready, as he’s got the six packs, I would not be surprised if he’s on the Oxford Street with the Trophy and his shirt off,” Ganguly said on Saturday.

Also Read: Police arrested South Indian actress after goes ‘topless’ in public (Video)

“120 percent,” pat came the reply from current skipper Kohli. “I don’t think it will only be me because there will be a lot of people with six packs in the team. We will all be roaming shirtless. Hardik Pandya, there’s Bumrah as well… We have got a few candidates,” Kohli said.

Ganguly and Kohli on Saturday unveiled the book ‘Eleven Gods And A Billion Indians’ by cricket historian Boria Majumdar.

Recalling the day, Ganguly said, “The best thing that happened at Lord’s was, as I was taking the shirt off Laxman was pulling it down. Then Harbhajan, next to me, asked what should I do? ‘I said you take it off too’.”